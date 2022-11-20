Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results – who was eliminated?

This weekend the eight remaining couples danced once more to impress the viewers at home as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

Saturday night saw all celebs and their pro partners performing routines at the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom as Strictly returned to the venue for the first time in two years.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu; Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, the bottom two couples. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

In tonight’s results, the total marks from the judges for the latest dances were combined with the results of the viewer vote.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 tonight?

Those in the bottom two were Molly Rainford and her dance partner Carlos Gu and Tyler West and his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

At the end of the dance off, it was Tyler West who left Strictly Come Dancing this week.

In the dance off on Sunday, both couples performed their routines again. Molly and Carlos performed their Jive to Bandstand by Barry Manilow. Then Tyler and Dianne performed their Salsa to a KC and the sunshine band mega mix in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

The judges then chose who to save and it was a majority decision.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Molly and Carlos: “Wow, both couples danced so much better, they really did. Tyler, incredible hips, this time round, amazing. Molly, lighter, brighter, much more precise. I am finding this really difficult for the first time this season, but I would like to save Molly and Carlos.””

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Molly and Carlos: “Yes both couples were better in this performance, I’ve based my decision because of technique styles and presentation and I am going to save Molly and Carlos.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Tyler and Dianne: “This is a testament to how incredible all the couples are, at this point of the competition. We have a situation here, where neither of these couples in competition deserve to be here, whereas they could have easily made the final. For me, brilliant performance by both the couples, but one of them was more dynamic, the couple I would like to save is Tyler and Dianne.”

With two votes for Molly and Carlos, and one vote for Tyler and Dianne, it meant that Head Judge Shirley Ballas would have the final decision.

Shirley Ballas chose to save Molly and Carlos: “Well, I agree with my fellow judges, this is probably one of the most difficult dance off’s that we’ve ever had to choose. Both couples were outstanding, both improved their performances but I am going to go with what I believe in, and that is a quality of movement and precision in partnering, and I am going to go with Molly and Carlos.”

Tess Daly; Tyler West and Dianne Buswell. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking after his exit, Tyler said: “I’m more than a two step now! When you watch the show at home, you wonder what it must be like to dance on it, it’s everything and more, it’s changed my life. This girl here, has changed my life for sure.

“To think I was some shy kid who never used to talk to anyone, to dancing in front of millions, I can’t put it into words.”

Tyler and Dianne will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan for their first interview live on Monday, 21 November from 6:30PM.

The remaining couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One.