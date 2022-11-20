The second celebrity campmate has been booted out of I’m A Celebrity 2022 in tonight’s results.

Ant and Dec visited the camp this evening (Sunday, 20 November) to announce the results of the Sunday’s vote.

Once again, viewers voted to keep their favourite in the camp and the celebrity with the fewest votes was eliminated from the camp tonight.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The second to leave I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 in tonight’s results was presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas.

Scarlette told hosts Ant & Dec she was “gutted” to be going.

“Absolutely gutted, I’m not even going to lie about it,” Scarlette told the Geordie duo.

They leave 10 celebrity campers on the show.

Further celebs on the 2022 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include comedian Seann Walsh, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and singer Boy George.

Completing the cast are former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver, MP Matt Hancock, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, soap star Owen Warner and England Lioness Jill Scott MBE.

Last Friday saw the eliminations begin with newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White becoming the first celebrity to be sent home.

Meanwhile Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from the series earlier in the season on medical grounds.

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, Jill and Mike took on the latest trial, The Speak Uneasy.

Arriving at the Trial, Mike and Jill went into a phonebox. They had to dial a code and then that opened the door to let them into the bar.”

Ant told Jill and Mike: “Hi, you found our secret hideaway, come on in and take a seat. This is our speak easy, so shh, keep it among yourselves.”

Explaining the Trial, Dec said: “This is The Speak Uneasy.. in here, there are 10 drinks on offer. Each one of them is worth a star, you’ll have five drinks each. You can pass on a drink, but you can’t go back to it and you’ll lose that star.”

After downing drinks including blended cockroaches and fish eyes, the pair returned to camp with all ten available stars.

The latest episode also saw the celebs get emotional as they won letters from home from their family and friends.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 with Ant & Dec.