Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as Jill Scott and Mike Tindall take on the latest trial.

With viewers now voting who to stay in the camp, it’s down to the celebrity campmates to select who does the trials for food.

Tonight sees Jill Scott and Mike Tindall take on The Speak Uneasy in a bid to win stars for their campmates.

The pair will have to down disgusting cocktails if they want to return to camp with meals for everyone.

You can watch a sneak peek at the celebs in action below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Sunday, 20 November at 9PM.

Further names on I’m A Celebrity line up currently include radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, stand up Seann Walsh, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, presenter Scarlette Douglas and politician Matt Hancock.

They’re joined by Corrie actress Sue Cleaver, pop icon Boy George and soap actor Owen Warner.

On Friday night TV presenter & journalist Charlene White became the first celebrity to be voted out of camp and the eliminations will resume tonight.

I’m A Celeb airs every night on ITV1 fronted by Ant and Dec.

2022’s famous faces have said goodbye to their celebrity lifestyle and swapped a life of luxury for the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Over the next week viewers will vote for their favourites to stay in camp with one celeb heading home each evening.

Next Sunday will see the final as one celebrity is crowned the new King or Queen of the jungle.