Another celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results – who was eliminated?

This weekend the remaining couples danced live once more for judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

The celebrities and their pro partners each performed a brand new routine as they competed to make it through to next weekend’s Musicals themed Quarter Final.

Ellie Taylor; Johannes Radebe; Tess Daly in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

In Sunday’s results show, two celebs faced the dance off and for one their chance of lifting the glitterball trophy was over.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 this week?

This week it was Ellie Taylor and Fleur East who were in the bottom two and it was Ellie Taylor who left Strictly.

In the dance, off both couples performed their routines again. Ellieand her dance partner Johannes Radebe performed their Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison. Then Fleur and her dance partner Vito Coppola performed their Rumba to Too Lost in You by the Sugababes in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts:

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Fleur and Vito: “Based purely on the technique alone I would like to save Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse chose to save Fleur and Vito: “First of all I would like to say that both couples performed really really well, also for me the technical aspect was very important, so I’m going to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke chose to save Fleur and Vito: “Well I’d just like to say congratulations to both couples for getting this far into the competition. Both danced marvellously. I thought Ellie danced a great performance in your Jive. And Fleur I thought your technique was strong and you performance was powerful, and I’d like to save Fleur and Vito.”

Although her vote was not needed, head judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have decided to save Fleur and Vito: “Both couples danced exceptionally well but on this occasion, down to the technique qualities, I’d have saved Fleur and Vito.”

Ellie Taylor; Johannes Radebe in Strictly’s latest results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking after her exit, Ellie said: “I’m going to be a cliché machine now, buts it’s been everything and more. I never in a million years expected to be in for this long and to experience it so fully.

“Strictly is about dancing but it’s also about the people, and every part of this show from the top to bottom, from the Execs to the make-up, to the hair to the costumes, to the sets to the band, to my fellow celebs and the dancers – even some of the judges have been alright! It’s been an absolute privilege to become part of the Strictly alumni and I’ve really really loved it.”

The remaining five couples will return to the dancefloor once more next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on BBC One with the Quarter Finals.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Friday, 2 December at 8PM. The next results show is on Saturday, 3 December at 5:40PM on BBC One.