Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who will be voted out this week?

Strictly Come Dancing is back with its Quarter Final this weekend – who will be heading home?

Last week it was Ellie Taylor who said goodbye to the contest in the latest dance off.

This weekend’s musicals special will see six become five as the remaining celebrity couples dance live for the latest time.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

But who will be next to leave as the celebs compete for a place in the semi-final?

Ahead of the live show, Kym Marsh finds herself most at risk of elimination while Hamza Yassin continues as the favourite to win according to the latest odds from BetVictor.

Spokesperson Sam Boswell gives a run down of the latest odds of the remaining couples: “Hamza and Jowita are the 4/11 favourites for the Glitterball. We have seen plenty of short-price favourites win Strictly over the years and his journey seems to have really resonated with fans. They’re dancing the Samba to They Live In You from The Lion King.

“Performing Couple’s Choice to Mein Herr from Cabaret, Helen and Gorka come in at 3/1, despite only scoring 29 last week when she found herself in the bottom two with Ellie Taylor, but they escaped the dance off. Meanwhile, one-time favourites Will and Nancy who topped the leaderboard with a score of 38 with their opening Charleston routine, are 14/1 to go all the way. Will and Nancy are dancing the Foxtrot to Sun And Moon from Miss Saigon”

“Fleur and Vito found themselves in the dance off last week despite scoring 35 points. They were saved by the judges and made it into this weekend’s quarterfinals. She’s 40/1 to win, and they’re performing Quickstep to I Got Rhythm from An American in Paris. Can she avoid a fourth dance off this week?”

“Molly and Carlos could be at risk this week as their odds to win are 50/1. They’re dancing the Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from Chicago. She was coming in at 12/1 at the start of the competition, but with her musical background, she might make it through to next week.

“On the other hand, Kym Marsh finds herself as the least likely winner as it stands, coming in at 80/1. Kym missed last week due to COVID. Kym and her dancing partner Graziano are dancing the Cha Cha to Fame.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Friday and Saturday night on BBC One and iPlayer.