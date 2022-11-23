Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances revealed for Week 10

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 dances, songs and music have been revealed for this evening’s latest show.

It’s Week 10 and just seven celebrities are left in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing is approaching the last leg of the competition, and the couples have to do more than ever to secure their places in next week’s Musicals Special quarter-final.

For judges Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse, expectations are high, so it will be another weekend of fantastic ballroom dancing.

Last week it was radio presenter Tyler West who became the latest to bow out of the competition in another dance off and one more celebrity will be leaving this weekend.

Here’s are this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing music, song and dance list in full…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 10

Ellie T & Johannes

Jive to Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison

Fleur & Vito

Rumba to Too Lost In You Sugababes

Helen & Gorka

Samba to Eso Beso by Emma Bunton

Molly & Carlos

Tango to Bad Guy by Billie Eilish

Hamza & Jowita

Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond

Kym & Graziano

Kym & Graziano will not dance this weekend.

Will & Nancy

Charleston to Hush by Kula Shaker

The remaining seven couples will take to the dancefloor when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday, 26 November at 7:15PM.

The results show is on Sunday, 27 November at 6PM on BBC One, opening with another fabulous routine from the professional dancers and music from special guests Tom Grennan and Joel Corry.

The judges’ scores and viewers’ votes will then be combined to reveal which of the seven remaining couples are in the bottom two and who’s through to the Quarter Final next weekend.