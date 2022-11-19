I'm A Celebrity 2022 results! Who was voted off revealed - all the results so far

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE. ©ITV Plc

Here’s the latest famous face who left I’m A Celebrity 2022 and a full recap of all the results so far.

Ahead of the winner of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 being crowned, we round up all the results to date.

This year’s series saw a total of twelve stars appearing in the camp, leaving their celebrity lifestyle and moving to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

After two weeks inside the jungle, the first evictions of the series began.

Eliminations will continue each night with viewers voting to save their favourite celebrities. Those with the fewest votes get the boot each evening.

That will leave just a lucky few for the final – but for now, here’s a recap of the results so far…

Latest I’m A Celebrity 2022 results

Friday, 18 November – Loose Women star and TV broadcaster Charlene White.

Saturday, 19 November – No elimination.

Sunday, 20 November – To be announced.

I’m A Celebrity line up

Currently ten stars remain in the castle camp.

Celebrities left on the show include presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, England Lioness Jill Scott and radio broadcaster Chris Moyles.

Joining them are comic Babatúndé Aléshé, MP Matt Hancock, singer Boy George, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver and comic Seann Walsh.

Meanwhile Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw on medical grounds before the eliminations begun.

The final will take place on Sunday, 27 November as one is crowned the new King or Queen of the Jungle.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here airs on ITV1 nightly, hosted by Ant and Dec.