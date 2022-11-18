The first celeb campmate has been voted off I’m A Celeb 2022 in this evening’s latest results.

Ant and Dec entered the camp tonight (Friday, 18 November) to share the latest results of the evening’s public poll.

Over the last 24 hours, viewers voted to save their favourite and the celeb with the fewest votes left the camp tonight.

Who was voted off I’m A Celebrity?

The first to leave I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022 in tonight’s results was Charlene White.

She leaves ten celebs in the jungle camp.

Other famous faces taking part the 2022 I’m A Celebrity line up currently include comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, radio presenter Chris Moyles, soap star Owen Warner and TV presenter & journalist Charlene White.

Completing the cast are former health secretary Matt Hancock, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall, performer Boy George, comedian Seann Walsh, presenter Scarlette Douglas and Corrie star Sue Cleaver.

Tonight saw Charlene and Boy George take on the latest trial after being voted for by the public.

Ant explained the Trial: “This is Watery Grave. You both need to climb down inside these tombs and work together to release 11 stars. The person in the first tomb will move a magnet to move the stars around the maze and through to the second tomb. The celebrity in there will need to work the stars around their maze until they can be released. Once you get a star, get it in your star bag. Only stars in your star bag at the end of time will count.”

Dec added: “You should expect the unexpected.” He also added: “Either of you can stop the Trial at any time by saying ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ however, the Trial is over for both of you and you lose the chance to win any further stars.”

Charlene however couldn’t complete the trial, yelling: “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! I was trying, I can’t.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! watch the next live episode tomorrow at 9:10PM (Saturday) on ITV1 and ITV Hub

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV at 9PM.

This year’s cast will say goodbye to their home comforts and instead head to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

The typical challenges will be back and the winner is set to be named King or Queen of the Jungle.