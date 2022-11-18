Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Charlene White and Boy George face the next trial.

Ant and Dec headed into camp yesterday evening (Thursday, 17 November) to reveal the results of the night’s viewer vote.

With the most votes from viewers, Boy George and Charlene will take part in ‘Watery Grave’.

They’ll have to win stars for camp by moving them through a maze – all while submerged in water full of jungle critters.

You can watch a first look at the pair in the trial below…

Watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Friday 18 November at 9PM on ITV

More celebs on the 2022 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include radio broadcaster Chris Moyles, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, TV presenter Scarlette Douglas and England footballer Jill Scott MBE.

Completing the line up is comic Babatúndé Aléshé, MP Matt Hancock, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, comic Seann Walsh and ex England rugby player Mike Tindall.

2022’s cast will say goodbye to their usual way of living and instead head to the jungle Down Under with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

After two years in Wales due to the pandemic, all the classic trials will be back and the winner will be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle.

Tonight’s episode will also see the start of the eliminations as one of the current celebs is sent home.

Viewers will continue voting for their favourites to keep them in camp ahead of the winner being crowned next Sunday (27 November).