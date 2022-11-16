I'm A Celebrity first look as Chris Moyles takes on Boiling Point trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as Chris Moyles takes on the latest trial.

Ant & Dec entered camp last night (Tuesday, 15 November) to share the results of the evening’s public poll.

With the most votes from viewers, it was Chris Moyles who was voted to take on the next challenge.

In this evening’s show, he’ll be seen joining Ant & Dec to face Boiling Point as he searches for stars to win meals for camp.

You can watch a first look in the video below…

See how he gets on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Wednesday, 16 November at 9PM.

Further famous faces on 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include stand up Seann Walsh, politician Matt Hancock, England footballer Jill Scott, soap actress Sue Cleaver and soap actor Owen Warner.

Completing the line up is musician Boy George, rugby star Mike Tindall MBE, Loose Women star Charlene White, presenter Scarlette Douglas and stand up Babatúndé Aléshé.

Last night saw Chris take part in the latest trial with Boy George and Babatunde Aléshé called Angel of Agony.

Ant & Dec explained: “You will each take a position within the angel and you’ve got to work together as a team to get the stars from the bottom to the top. The celebrity at the bottom gets the stars from the hell holes and passes them to the celebrity in the middle. The celebrity in the middle then gets the stars through the mesh to the celebrity at the top. The celebrity at the top must then use their magnet to move the stars into the wings. Every star you get into the wings before the end of time is a meal for camp.”

The trio ended the trial having managed to win only 3 out of 11 stars.

As ever, the famous faces will be parted from their home comforts as they move into the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Viewers will see the celebrities are confronted by testing trials for food & treats ahead of one star is named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle