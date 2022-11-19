Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Week 9 (Blackpool) scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 9.

Tonight (19 November) saw the remaining eight couples performing live for the latest time this series.

This week saw Strictly Come Dancing returning to Blackpool’s iconic Tower Ballroom for the first time in two years.

The judges – Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood – scored all of the performances out of 40 points.

At the end of the evening we saw Fleur East on top with the first perfect 40 points of the series but in the danger zone right at the bottom was Ellie Taylor with 31 points.

The judges’ marks from Saturday’s dances will now be used to determine the bottom two couples together with the results of the latest public vote. In Sunday’s results show, the two couples with the lowest combined scores will return to the ballroom floor for a second time.

As ever the judges will decide who stays and who goes in the dance off where last week it was Tony Adams who left Strictly.

As well as the results, Sunday’s show will see a special routine from the professional dancers and a music performance from Sam Ryder.

For now, you can recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard from Saturday below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 9 (19 November)

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Shirley Motsi Anton Total Fleur East Couple’s Choice 10 10 10 10 40 Helen Skelton Quickstep 9 10 10 10 39 Hamza Yassin American Smooth 9 9 10 10 38 Will Mellor Samba 8 9 9 9 35 Molly Rainford Jive 8 9 9 9 35 Tyler West Salsa 8 9 9 9 35 Kym Marsh Paso Doble 8 8 8 9 33 Ellie T aylor American Smooth 7 8 8 8 31

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.