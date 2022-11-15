I'm A Celebrity first look at Chris Moyles, Boy George & Babatunde Aléshé in latest trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aléshé team up on the latest challenge.

Ant and Dec entered camp last night (Monday, 14 November) to reveal the results of the night’s public poll.

After facing six trials in as many days, Matt Hancock was given a reprieve as Ant & Dec instead announced a trio of his fellow campmates would be taking on the next challenge.

Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aléshé will take on the Angel Of Agony as they try to win stars for camp.

You can watch a first look at the trial below…

Watch I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Tuesday 15 November at 9.15pm on ITV

Last night’s latest show saw Matt take on Deserted Down Under as he was told by Ant & Dec to lie down in an underground pit.

They explained: “The stars are locked to the side of you. To unlock them, you need to retrieve the keys which are inside the hell holes. This is a Bushtucker Trial, the chances are, you won’t be alone in the pit. There may be a few surprises along the way.”

Matt had 11 minutes to unlock 11 stars as he was covered in more than 30 snakes in pitch black.

At the end of the Trial it was confirmed Matt had won 7 out of a possible 11 stars.

Matt said: “I just managed to keep really calm. I had to be gentle with them, but they were fine. My biggest fear [was snakes]. I kind of feel like I’ve faced that. I’ve conquered a fear.”

Other contestants taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity currently include soap actor Owen Warner, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, England footballer Jill Scott, comedian Seann Walsh, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall, TV presenter & journalist Charlene White and Corrie actress Sue Cleaver

Hosted by Ant and Dec, I’m A Celeb airs each night on ITV.