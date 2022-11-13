Matt Hancock has reportedly been seen by medics after being bitten by scorpion on I’m A Celebrity.

The politician is said to have been “nipped” by the creature while in camp.

According to The Sun newspaper, the scorpion was removed from the camp by crew while Matt was checked over and given the all clear.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Matt Hancock. ©ITV Plc

“Matt was in agony and described how it was twice as painful as a bee sting,” a source told the newspaper. “Luckily it wasn’t poisonous and Matt is absolutely fine but it was still a nasty bite.

“These scorpions are seen throughout the jungle and the celebrities have been warned to keep an eye out to avoid painful bites.”

Tonight will see Matt take on his fifth bushtucker trial, the House of Horrors.

Ant & Dec headed into camp last night to revealed the results of the latest viewer vote.

And there was little surprise when the pair announced that Matt had again been voted by the public to face the next trial.

Matt will have to search for stars in a series of rooms including one filled with offal and more than 2.5 million flies.

Last night saw Matt take on the latest trial together with soap star Owen Warner.

The duo took on a jungle-themed version of ITV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? entitled ‘Who Wants To Look Silly On Air?’ with the other celebs watching on as the audience. Despite their best efforts, they were left disappointed with a haul of five out of a possible eleven stars.

Other celebrities on this year’s show currently include Corrie actress Sue Cleaver, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and rugby star Mike Tindall MBE.

Completing the cast are newsreader and Loose Women star Charlene White, pop icon Boy George, England footballer Jill Scott, comic Seann Walsh and radio host Chris Moyles.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues each night on ITV.