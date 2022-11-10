Matt Hancock gets all stars in latest I'm A Celebrity trial

Matt Hancock won all available stars as he tackled his second bushtucker trial on I’m A Celebrity tonight.

Having been voted for by the public, Matt took on the Tentacles of Terror in this evening’s episode.

Before he left camp, Boy George said: “You have to come back with every star.”

Matt said in the Bush Telegraph: “The pressure I feel most is the pressure to get the stars. The food really matters, so that’s the thing. There’s 11 stars there, I’ve got to get as many as I can. I have absolutely no idea what it’s going to be but I’ll give it my best shot.”

Arriving at the Trial clearing, Ant explained to Matt: “This giant octopus-shaped structure is home to an assortment of underwater critters. All you have to do is find and collect 11 numbered stars, in order, 1 to 11. During the trial the tentacles of terror will lower into the water so you’ll have to swim around a bit.”

Matt replied: “I’m thinking it looks nice until you can see what I can see inside those boxes.”

Concerned about snakes in the Trial, as he began his watery task, Ant asked him: “You must have met a few snakes in your time in Westminster.”

Mid-way through collecting a star Matt responded: “Ha ha… I see what you did there.”

Later in the Trial, Dec tried to ask him if he was OK, but he didn’t answer, going back under water. The octopus kept lowering into the water, leaving Matt with less and less of an air hole each time he resurfaced.

Ant joked: “Number 10 is next. What could be in number 10?”

Dec added: “Time to enter number 10 Matt!”

When the time ran out Matt had earned all 11 of the 11 stars on offer.

He told Ant and Dec: “The eels, the sea snakes, I was absolutely petrified.”

Matt said of his haul: “I can’t believe it. I was so nervous. My heart was racing. I’m really proud of myself for having pulled that off.”

Back in camp, Sue was discussing his appearance in the Jungle with Seann and Chris.

Seann said: “That man will have a very different account of what he did to what we all think happened and there will be reasons. I’m not justifying anything that that guy did or certainly what that government… the decisions they’ve made, but f*** being in his job when that was going on.”

Sue replied: “I totally, totally agree with you, but the choice after everything that happened and the impact on everybody at home and families and people in homes to make a choice to come into I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! does not sit well with me. He’s got constituents back at home, he’s a serving member of Parliament.”

Chris said: “I’m with you Sue.”

Seann in the Bush Telegraph said: “That was a bit of a sticky moment today. That was my first real sense of tension. I was like oh no, I don’t know what to do.”

Matt then returned into camp announcing his 11 out of 11 victory in the Trial.

Matt admitted in the Bush Telegraph: “The best bit was coming into camp. People ran back up to camp [from the stream], it was brilliant.”

Babatúndé said: “You’re the king right now bro, you’re the king. Wow, well done bro.” He added in the Bush Telegraph: “At the end of the day I’m proud of him.”

Sue in the Bush Telegraph said: “Good on him, everyone’s very happy… he nailed it, so yeah, well done Matt.”

