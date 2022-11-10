Strictly's Ellie Taylor reveals daughter's awkward questions about pro partner Johannes

Ellie Taylor has revealed her surprise at making it through to week eight of Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian is partnered with professional dancer Johannes Radebe on this year’s show.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV this Saturday, Ellie confesses her success on the series so far.

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

She tells Jonathan: “I put up to week 3 in my diary and crossed my fingers that I’d make it.

“I’m absolutely astounded that I’m still in in week 8 and I can almost see Blackpool, which is obviously a massive thing in the Strictly calendar. I can smell the fish and chips.”

About taking criticism from judges she adds: “No one wants to get criticism anyway do they… I’ve suggested to producers we get rid of the judges, get rid of the eliminations, we all just learn to dance and after 13 weeks we get a certificate.”

Meanwhile, Ellie also chats about some awkward questions her daughter has had about dance partner Johannes.

Admitting her 4-year-old daughter is a bit confused by her mum dancing with another man, Ellie laughs: “She’s a bit confused by that. She gets sad that Johannes and I don’t finish our dances with a kiss.

“And she asked me the other day, I’ve started sleeping in a different bedroom so she doesn’t wake me up in the middle of the night, and she said to me, ‘Is Johannes up there, do you sleep with Johannes every night?’ And I was saying, ‘No he’s at his own house, darling.”

Joining Ellie on the Jonathan Ross Show this weekend are Sylvester Stallone, Tyson Fury, Martin Freeman, Danai Gurira, Rio Ferdinand, and musical guest Little Simz.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday at 10:00PM on ITV and ITV Hub.