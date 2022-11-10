I'm A Celebrity first look as Matt Hancock goes underwater in new trial

Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity as Matt Hancock takes on his second trial.

Ant & Dec headed into camp last night to share the results of the evening’s public poll.

With the most votes from viewers, Matt Hancock was voted to take on the next Bushtucker trial called Tentacles of Terror.

He’ll be having to search for stars underwater in a series of chambers filled with critters.

You can watch a first look at the trial from tonight’s episode below…

Watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2022 tonight, Thursday 10 November at 9PM on ITV to see how Matt gets on.

It’ll be his second trial of the series in as many days after entering camp last night.

Joining the current cast together with comedian Seann Walsh, the pair won six of eleven available stars for camp as they crawled around a series of underground tunnels filled with bugs.

The pair have also been given a series of secret missions in order to win luxuries for camp.

Further famous faces taking part currently include ex England rugby player Mike Tindall, TV presenter & journalist Charlene White and soap actor Owen Warner.

They’re joined by comedian Babatúndé Aléshé, Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver, radio presenter Chris Moyles, England footballer Jill Scott, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and singer Boy George.

As ever, the celebrities will be parted from their usual way of living as they swap it for the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

Viewers will see the stars take part in challenging trials to win food for camp before one is named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.