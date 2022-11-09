I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Seann Walsh. ©ITV Plc

Seann Walsh has reflected on his time on Strictly Come Dancing after signing up for I’m A Celebrity.

The comedian will enter the I’m A Celebrity jungle tonight (9 November) as one of two brand new contestants.

It comes four years after his appearance on Strictly where he made headlines after a kiss with professional dancer Katya Jones.

Matt Hancock and Seann Walsh will join I’m A Celebrity

Speaking ahead of entering the camp, Seann said his partner Grace was the main reason he signed up for I’m A Celebrity.

He explained: “As you can imagine I was very scared after the last time I was on a big show because the fallout was not something you would want to go back to. Grace talked me into doing it.

“She convinced me it was the wrong attitude to have not doing it because I feared what people would think, but to do it because I would have a wonderful time.”

Thinking about camp life, Seann says “I can’t cook but I seriously can’t wait to go on now. The idea of sitting around the fire with people who have probably won gold medals, pop stars and actors putting the world to rights is exciting.”

He said of the potential bushtucker trials: “I will take on the challenge but I will be terrified. And I have always thought skydiving was mad! I am not naturally a brave man but my tactic is to pretend it is not happening until we must do whatever it is.

“You don’t get snakes in London so I don’t know if I am afraid of them but I am not too pleased about rats being in there!”

And as for possibly winning, Seann adds: “I would be absolutely astounded. I tend to be someone who doesn’t think about that sort of thing. I have learnt in life to take it as it comes and maybe not expect too much.

“I want to make some new friends and new memories and have a nice time.”

Other celebs on the 2022 I’m A Celebrity line up currently include soap star Sue Cleaver, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas, radio presenter Chris Moyles, ex England rugby player Mike Tindall, soap actor Owen Warner and Loose Women’s Charlene White.

Completing the cast are England Lioness Jill Scott, musician Boy George, stand up Babatúndé Aléshé and Seann’s fellow newbie former health secretary Matt Hancock.

I’m A Celeb airs nightly on ITV at 9PM hosted by Ant and Dec.

As always, viewers will see the stars compete in testing trials to win treats before one of them is crowned 2022’s King or Queen of the Jungle