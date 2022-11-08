Boy George and Charlene White came to blows on I’m A Celebrity tonight as tensions in camp continued to rise.

Just days into the series, cracks between the campmates are beginning to show.

Last night saw Boy George complain when Charlene took over the cooking and tonight the pair locked horns in camp.

It was dinner and the group were delivered kangaroo sausages. Charlene said of the sausages: “Slice them small and stir fry them with the spring onions.”

In the Bush Telegraph Scarlette said: “This camp, aka ‘Charlene’s kitchen’, you do what she says, when she says it, get it right.”

Later, Boy George in the Bush Telegraph said: “It’s so weird, that [food] bag comes down and Charlene just turns into an entirely different person. It’s amazing, she issues orders and tells everyone what to do. I’m like, ‘Wow’. You know, it’s like, ‘Who are you?’

He added: “Charlene she just issues orders. For me as an observer of my own feelings, it’s mind blowing.”

After washing up, Scarlette walked back into camp and said to Boy George: “Didn’t fancy helping BG?”

Boy George said: “I just feel like Charlene’s very controlling. She tells you what to do and it really rubs you up the wrong way. I’m struggling with that, but I’ll get over it. It’s fine, she’s very sweet as well so it’s a real contradiction. There’s this controlling side and then there’s this caring side and it confuses me.”

As he spoke Charlene walked in.

Later, as Scarlette said she was going to do the dunny cleaning, Boy George said to Charlene: “It might be good to say to people, ‘Right you do this today.’ Otherwise I’m going to feel like I’m not doing anything. I want to win stars, that’s my main thing, I’m going to do everything I can to get stars. I want to contribute. You’re very strong.

“Listen, you’re such a beautiful contradiction because you’re like tough, and then you’ve got this beautiful side to you. But it’s challenging for me. I have to say it’s challenging for me.”

Charlene asked: “Why?”

Boy George replied: “Because I’m such a control freak. It’s my stuff. Because you are such a matriarch… and you better accept it, don’t even deny it, look at you, ‘What do you mean?’”

Charlene in the Bush Telegraph said: “We are the democracy of the jungle. There is no like leader, we haven’t told everybody what their roles are, we’ve just not done that, kind of fallen into roles.”

Boy George in the Telegraph said: “Charlene, she’s the boss. I’m happy to do nothing if people want to take charge. People are taking it but I think there’s going to be some rebellions.”

Boy George added to Charlene: “So Charlene, I don’t mind if you tell me what to do but give me some jobs if you’re going to be the boss.”

Charlene replied: “I’m not being the boss.”

Boy George said: “You are being the boss baby.”

