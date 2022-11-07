I'm A Celebrity 2022 results: Babatúndé Aléshé to face 'Horrifying Heights' trial

Babatúndé Aléshé has been voted for the next I’m A Celebrity 2022 trial.

Ant and Dec joined camp tonight (Monday, 7 November) to announce the results of the night’s public poll.

With the most votes from viewers, Babatunde will take part in ‘The Horrifying Heights’.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Babatúndé Aléshé. ©ITV Plc

It will see the comedian having to search for stars in hell holes filled with critters, all while suspended in mid-air above the jungle canopy.

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Tuesday, 8 November at 9PM.

Other celebrities taking part 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include soap actor Owen Warner, TV presenter & journalist Charlene White, pop icon Boy George, radio broadcaster Chris Moyles and England Lioness Jill Scott MBE.

Joining them are ex England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, TV personality Scarlette Douglas and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver.

Boy George, Mike and Sue were exempt from the latest trial vote while Olivia left the jungle prior to the public vote opening.

Tonight’s episode saw Chris, Boy George, Olivia and Scarlette take on the first trial, HMS Down Under, after being named ‘Jungle VIPs’ on launch night.

At the trial, Dec shared: “This is HMS Drown Under. Two of you have to work together to locate the taps which are situated inside these hell holes. You’ll both need to turn the taps to fill up the water pipe. Every time the water reaches a number it will release a star into the two torpedo tubes which are behind you here, where the other two celebrities will be locked in.”

Ant noted of it being a Bushtucker Trial: “There’ll be a few surprises along the way.”

With Olivia and Scarlette opting to do the hell holes, Boy George and Chris were locked inside the torpedoes.

At the end of the trial the group left with 8 of the 10 stars on offer.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues every night on ITV presented by Ant & Dec.

2022’s cast will leave their life of luxury and instead head to the jungle Down Under with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As ever, fans will see the stars are faced with gruelling trials for food & treats before one famous face is named this year’s King or Queen of the Jungle