Mike Tindall opens up about meeting wife Zara Phillips on I'm A Celebrity

Mike Tindall opened up about meeting his wife Zara Phillips on I’m A Celebrity tonight.

Speaking inside main camp in the latest episode, Mike spoke to some of his fellow campmates about meeting his wife Zara.

Mike explained: “I was at the World Cup, she was out watching. I got dropped from the semi-final. I was p****d off and so I went for a beer with another guy who got dropped and a guy who was over [in Sydney]. They’d met her before and they introduced us and then got chatting.”

Owen replied: “So if you never got dropped you never would have met her?”

Mike laughed: “Best decision of Clive Woodward’s life.”

He went on to talk about his first date: “First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start.”

Babatúndé asked Mike: “How many years has it been?”

Mike replied: “18 years.”

Owen joked: “My longest relationship was 6 months!”

Mike said: “You are only 23 though.”

Babatúndé said of meeting his own wife: “First date, I want to say we went Nando’s. Most likely did you know… I think it was. Me and my wife we went to the same school.”

Elsewhere in the show, radio DJ Chris Moyles spoke to his campmates about his weight loss and admitted: “I once bought a microwavable kebab.”

Owen said: “Come on, you’re better than that!”

Chris said: “From what I remember it tasted alright. But back then I was eating all sorts of crap.”

He added: “I didn’t necessarily eat a lot but what I did eat was all bad. All bad.”

Asked by Charlene what turned things around, he said: “A mixture of things. I climbed Kili [Mount Kilimanjaro]. I was 17.5stone at Christmas and we were climbing in March. I got down to 16 [before we went].

“Climbed Kili and lost a stone in a week. I sat at 15 [stone] for ages and I had a trainer, and one day I just went, ‘It’s a waste of time this training, I’m not losing any weight’ and he just barked at me, ‘That’s because your diet’s s***!’ So we had a big chat… I fell down to 12 stone really quickly. 10 years ago [that was].”

