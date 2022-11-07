I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Olivia Attwood. ©ITV Plc

Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I’m A Celebrity 2022 after just 24 hours.

The Love Island star arrived in camp at the weekend but has had to withdraw on medical grounds.

In a statement issued today, a representative for I’m A Celebrity said: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

OLIVIA ATTWOOD: GETTING FILTHY RICH on ITV 2. Pictured : Olivia Attwood

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation.”

They added: “She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Meanwhile a statement published on Olivia’s social media accounts read: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing IAC for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

They teased: “You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

Speaking on entering the jungle, Olivia said of signing up: “Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it!

“It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle. It’s the crème de la crème of all shows and obviously I didn’t have to think about it. I said yes immediately!”

She shared: “One of the things that will be nice will be to show a different side to me. I think people think I am high maintenance and I will struggle without make-up and nails but I am not that bothered and I think that might surprise people. I am happy to muck in.

“It will also be nice to have a digital detox. I do a lot of social media and I spend a crazy amount of time on my phone. My phone causes me stress. We are all prisoners to our phones and so it will be so nice to have this time in life where you are digitally disconnected for three weeks. It’s going to be great to be completely immersed in the jungle environment and I am excited to see what I can do.”

Further famous faces taking part the 2022 I’m A Celebrity cast currently include soap star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, England footballer Jill Scott and musician Boy George.

They’re joined by TV presenter Scarlette Douglas, TV presenter & journalist Charlene White, comic Babatúndé Aléshé, former rugby player Mike Tindall MBE and radio broadcaster Chris Moyles.

I’m A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub, hosted by Ant & Dec.