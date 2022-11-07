Here’s a first look at tonight’s I’m A Celebrity 2022 as four celebs take on the very first bushtucker trial of the series.

Boy George, Olivia Attwood, Chris Moyles and Scarlette Douglas will face the first challenge after being made ‘Jungle VIPs’ in the first episode.

This evening’s episode will see the four piece come face to face with the HMS Drown Under.

They’ll face all the usual creepy crawlies – and plenty of water – as they try to win stars for main camp.

You can watch a first look teaser below…

See how they get on when I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here returns to ITV on Monday, 7 November at 9PM.

Yesterday’s launch saw this year’s cast make their entrance into the jungle a number of ways from walking off buildings to jumping out of helicopters.

During the opening episode, Ant & Dec revealed Boy George and Olivia had been chosen as ‘Jungle VIPs’.

Each in turn got to pick a ‘plus one’, with Olivia choosing Chris and Boy George selecting Scarlette.

However they soon learned that in the jungle, VIP meant Very Isolated People and they would spend the night marooned on an island before facing the first trial of the series.

Further celebrities on 2022’s I’m A Celebrity line up currently include England footballer Jill Scott, rugby star Mike Tindall MBE, soap actress Sue Cleaver, Loose Women’s Charlene White, Hollyoaks star Owen Warner and comic Babatúndé Aléshé.

Hosted by Ant & Dec, I’m A Celebrity airs nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.