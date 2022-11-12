Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back live on TV tonight and here’s all you need to know!

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman present Strictly Come Dancing as the battle in the ballroom intensifies with the Blackpool special next week.

The nine remaining couples will take to the floor as they try once again to impress the judges in the studio and the viewers at home.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will mark all the routines and public will have the chance to cast their votes. The two couples with the lowest combined judges’ marks and viewers’ votes will go head to head in the dance-off on Sunday’s Results show.

Last weekend saw Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin lose their place in the dance off – who will be the next to get sent packing?

Strictly Come Dancing line up

After six eliminations currently a total of nine celebs are remaining in the competition.

They include TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, singer Molly Rainford, Wildlife cameraman & presenter Hamza Yassin, comedian and actress Ellie Taylor and TV and radio host Tyler West.

They’re joined by footballer turned manager Tony Adams MBE, TV star Will Mellor, actress & TV host Kym Marsh, and singer & presenter Fleur East.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances

Here’s week 8’s Strictly Come Dancing song and dance list in full…

Ellie & Johannes: Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins

Fleur & Vito: Samba to Hot Hot Hot by Arrow

Helen & Gorka: Salsa to Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

Kym & Graziano: American Smooth to Chasing Cars by Cinematic Pop

Molly & Carlos: Rumba to All The Man That I Need by Whitney Houston

Hamza & Jowita: Couple’s Choice to Jerusalema – Remix by Master KG feat. Burna Boy and Nomcebo Zikode

Tony & Katya: Jive to Land of 1000 Dances by Wilson Pickett

Tyler & Dianne: Paso Doble to Unstoppable by E.S. Posthumus

Will & Nancy: Waltz to Three Times A Lady by Commodores

When is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 12 November at 6:55PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the bottom two couples based on judges’ scores and viewer votes is revealed.

The fabulous four – Shirley, Motsi, Anton and Craig – will have the difficult task of deciding who dances into next week and who is out the competition for good.

Plus there will be a new group routine from the pros and a music performance from Sheku and Zak.