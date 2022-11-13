The seventh celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor with nine couples remaining.

As always, they were out to impress the viewers at home – as well as the line up of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Tess Daly, Tony Adams and Katya Jones in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

This week more than ever the celebs wanted to avoid elimination with the Blackpool special next weekend.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

It was Tyler West & Dianne Buswell and Tony Adams & Katya Jones who were in the bottom two this week and it was Tony Adams who left Strictly Come Dancing.

There was no dance off in the show as Tony made the decision to withdraw from the competition after an injury.

As a result, Tyler and Dianne went through to next week’s show.

Tess explained: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance off and has decided to withdraw from the competition. This means there will be no dance off tonight and Tyler and Dianne are through to Blackpool.”

Head judge Shirley said: “Tony, from the very first moment you stepped foot on the floor with your tango, to the last moment and the last kick, you have given us 100% of your heart. You have grown week after week after week, you have become one of the nation’s favourite entertainers.

“On behalf of the judges, we’ve enjoyed watching every second, you are truly what this show is all about, and we can only wish you the very best as you move forward. Please carry on dancing, carry on entertaining people, because you are a star. Well done.”

Tony said: “It’s been emotional guys, I cried for the first month. I came in here with one message, if you’ve got an issue with mental health then please don’t suffer in silence and reach out for help.

Tess Daly, Tony Adams and Katya Jones in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“Little did I know that I was going to learn a lot about myself in the process. I thought this ‘journey’ rubbish was nonsense, but my god the rollercoaster of emotion. I’ve got to be honest, it’s tough, physically it’s really tough out there, but dancing is really fantastic for you.”

Tony Adams and Katya Jones will be joining Rylan and Janette Manrara for their first exclusive televised interview live on Strictly It Takes Two on Monday 14th November at 6.30pm on BBC Two.

The remaining couples take part in the Blackpool special when Strictly Come Dancing returns next weekend on BBC One on Saturday, 19 November at 7:45PM, with the results show on Sunday 20th November at 7:20PM.