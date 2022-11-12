Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Week 8's scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the scoreboard of Week 8.

It was Ellie Simmonds who left Strictly Come Dancing last weekend and another celebrity will be sent home in Sunday’s results show.

Tonight saw all nine of the remaining couples performing live once more with a brand new dance for all of them.

It was Week 8 of the show and the pressure was on as the competition passed the halfway point and the Blackpool special awaited next weekend.

As always judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood marked all of the performances out of 40 as the competition heated up.

At the end of the night, Fleur East was in the top spot with a near-perfect 39 points with her Samba. At the other end of the table was Tony Adams with 24 marks for his Jive.

In Sunday’s show (13 November), the judges’ scores from Saturday’s dances will be combined with the results of the latest public vote to determine the bottom two dancers.

As ever they’ll have to dance again for the panel who decide which one continues to Blackpool and who will just miss out on a trip to the Tower Ballroom.

Sunday’s show will also feature a special Remembrance Day performance and music from Sheku and Zak.

For now, you can recap the full leaderboard from Strictly’s 12 November show below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 8

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Fleur East Samba 9 10 10 10 39 Will Mellor Waltz 9 10 10 9 38 Hamza Yassin Couples Choice 8 10 10 10 38 Molly Rainford Rumba 9 9 10 9 37 Helen Skelton Salsa 8 8 8 8 32 Kym Marsh American Smooth 8 7 8 8 31 Tyler West Paso Doble 6 8 8 9 31 Ellie T aylor Charleston 7 8 8 8 31 Tony Adams Jive 4 6 7 7 24

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.