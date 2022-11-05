I’m A Celebrity 2022 begins this weekend and the new cast are thrown in at the deep end – quite literally.

I’m A Celebrity launches on Sunday with one of the largest and most elaborate entrances to the Jungle camp to date.

Making up this year’s cast (for now…) are pop icon Boy George, Corrie star Sue Cleaver, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, TV presenter & property expert Scarlette Douglas, Ex-England rugby player Mike Tindall MBE, TV presenter & journalist Charlene White, radio legend Chris Moyles, England Lioness Jill Scott MBE, comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and TV personality Olivia Attwood.

The new series begins with five of the celebs – Chris, Olivia, Charlene, Babatúndé and Jill – who meet at a waterside villa. The other five – Boy George, Mike, Sue, Scarlette and Owen – gather at a marina.

Ant & Dec arrive at each location to inform the celebs that the public have been voting to name Jungle VIPs and who they want to see have the toughest journey into camp and face the first trial.

Who will be chosen and what does it really mean for the campmate that’s picked?

From their starting locations, the celebs are then split into three groups.

Babatúndé, Jill and Charlene travel to the iconic Focus building where they face ‘The Ledge’. The campmates must walk to the edge of the plank and once all in position, take a step forward onto the ledge so they are leaning forward and facing down the jaw-dropping 334 foot drop to the ground.

They must hold the position for a minute before letting go of the rope that supports them and plunging off the end to win a star.

Elsewhere, Olivia and Chris face the ultimate of entrances – the skydive.

Meanwhile, the rest of the campmates – Mike, Sue and Owen – face a boat trip like no other into camp as each faces a challenge to win a star.

Mike faces heading into the water inside an upturned boat, Sue heads to the ‘Bait Shack’ where she finds hell holes filled with critters, and Owen takes on a pipe blocked by bugs and grime and remove the bolts.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! airs from Sunday, 6 November at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub