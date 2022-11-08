Here’s a full recap of this weekend’s episode of The Masked Singer’s I’m A Celebrity with all the performances and reveals.

The Masked Singer was back this weekend with a one-off I’m A Celebrity themed special.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the episode saw four contestants go head to head as the panel attempted to guess who was hiding under the mask.

TV personality Jonathan Ross, comedian Mo Gilligan, presenter Davina McCall and singer Rita Ora are on this year’s line up of celebrity sleuths who will try to work out who is hiding behind the costumes.

Watch all the performances and reveals from the special below…

Witchetty Grub vs Koala

The evening started with head to head battles and first up were Witchetty Grub and Koala. Witchetty Grub performed Moving On Up by M People while Koala performed Take That’s Could It Be Magic.

Witchetty Grub is unmasked

The studio voted for their favourite of the pair with Koala topping the poll. As a result, Witchetty Grub was eliminated and unmasked as TV presenter and reality star Alison Hammond.

Cockroach vs Kangaroo

In the second battle of the evening, Cockroach vs Kangaroo went head to head. Cockroach was first on stage, singing Go the Distance, before Kangaroo performed Lush Life by Zara Larsson.

Cockroach is unmasked

The studio audience voted for their favourite of the pair with Kangaroo topping the poll. As a result, Cockroach became the second star to be eliminated and was unmasked as classical singer Russell Watson.

Koala vs Kangaroo

Koala and Kangaroo then returned to sing-off for victory. Koala was up first, singing If I Can Dream by Elvis Presley, before Kangaroo performed Just Got Paid by Sigala, Ella Eyre & Meghan Trainor.

Kangaroo is unmasked

After the audience voted between the top two, Kangaroo finished as runner up and took off their mask to reveal pop icon Sinitta.

Koala is unmasked

Winning the one-off special, Koala was the last to take off their mask to reveal TV presenter Vernon Kay.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV and ITV Hub. A brand new full series will start in 2023.