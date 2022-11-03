BBC respond to Strictly Come Dancing 'fix claims after Fleur East dance-off

The BBC has responded to ‘fix’ claims after last weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing dance off.

Fleur East and James Bye were in the bottom two on Sunday and had to perform again to stay in the competition.

But reports have claimed that Fleur was able to restart her dance in the pre-recorded results show after a fall, leading to accusations of a ‘fix’.

Strictly Come Dancing’s James Bye, Amy Dowden, Fleur East & Vito Coppola in results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The BBC said in a statement: “After an incident with a prop at the beginning of Fleur and Vito’s dance-off performance, the decision was made to halt proceedings to check they were not injured.

“As they had not begun to dance before the incident occurred, it was decided they could start the performance again, once it was confirmed they were fit to do so.”

A source told The Sun of the incident: “About five seconds in, when she was meant to pull Vito along in the prop chair, the legs slipped. She came crashing down, taking Vito down too.

“They landed incredibly hard — it was quite shocking and the audience audibly gasped.”

It was Fleur’s second time in the dance-off this series after dancing a salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé for Strictly’s Halloween special.

The judges saved Fleur unanimously, seeing her through to this weekend’s latest live show as James bowed out of the competition.

Also on the remaining cast are TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, TV star Will Mellor, stand up comedian Ellie Taylor, radio DJ Tyler West, media personality Richie Anderson and footballer turned manager Tony Adams MBE.

Completing this season’s cast are singer & actress Molly Rainford, actress & TV host Kym Marsh, Animal Park presenter & cameraman Hamza Yassin and Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds.

Each week the celeb and pro couples take to the floor hoping they have what it takes to impress the judges and fans.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked couples will go head to head in the dance off before one is voted out.

