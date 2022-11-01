Politician Matt Hancock has signed up as a last-minute contestant on I’m A Celebrity.

The MP is set to join the ten currently confirmed members in camp shortly after launch, according to reports.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell – and they always hope they’ll spill the beans round the campfire.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! SR22 on ITV. Pictured: Ant & Dec. ©ITV Plc

However the former health secretary has been suspended as a Conservative MP following news of his decision.

Chief whip Simon Hart said: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

The BBC quote sources close to Hancock as saying: “Matt doesn’t expect to serve in government again, so it’s an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night.

“Matt has told the whips in Parliament and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.”

It’s rumoured that comedian Seann Walsh will also join the show’s current cast shortly after launch night.

Those currently officially confirmed for the line up are stand up Babatunde Aléshé, Loose Women star Charlene White, England footballer Jill Scott MBE, former rugby player Mike Tindall and singer Boy George.

They’re joined by Love Island’s Olivia Attwood, soap actor Owen Warner, football star Adebayo Akinfenwa, radio presenter Chris Moyles and soap actress Sue Cleaver.

2022’s celebs will leave their celebrity lifestyle as they move into the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

The typical trials will return and the winner is set to be named King or Queen of the Jungle.

The new series launches on Sunday, 6 November.