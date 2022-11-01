Strictly Come Dancing’s upcoming live shows will move to Friday and Sunday due to the World Cup.

The BBC has confirmed new scheduling for the series, which usually airs live on Saturday.

While the celebrity ballroom show will continue in its regular slot for November, December will see a number of changes.

The quarter-final will air on Friday, 2 December while the semi-final will broadcast on Sunday, 11 December.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Strictly Come Dancing will continue to bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The quarter final of Strictly Come Dancing will now air live on Friday 2nd December and the semi-final will now air live on Sunday 11th December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

It’s not been confirmed when the results will air – either as a separate programme or live the same night.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing is currently scheduled to air on Saturday, 17 December.

For now, the series continues this Saturday night with its seventh round of performances.

Celebrities taking part in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton, singer & presenter Fleur East, comedian Ellie Taylor, Bros frontman Matt Goss and Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin.

Joining them are EastEnders star James Bye, Paralympian & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds, actor Will Mellor, stand up comedian Jayde Adams and TV & radio presenter Richie Anderson.

Completing cast are TV and radio presenter Tyler West, telly presenter Kym Marsh, Loose Women star Kaye Adams, singer Molly Rainford and football icon Tony Adams.

It’ll be a brand new dance for the remaining couples this weekend as they compete to make it through to the Blackpool special.

All the performances will be marked by the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas before fans at home get their say.

On Sunday night the lowest ranked pairs will perform in the dance off before one is sent home.

Strictly airs on BBC One. You can watch episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.