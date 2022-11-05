Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of week seven's performances

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.
This Saturday night saw the ten couples performing live for the seventh time this series.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.
Hamza & Jowita
Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by Four Tops
Judges’ scores: 38 (8, 10, 10, 10)
Ellie & Johannes
Dance: Rumba
Song: Alone by Heart
Judges’ scores: 22 (3, 7, 5, 7)
Molly & Carlos
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)
Ellie & Nikita
Dance: Charleston
Song: Too Darn Hot by Kiss Me Kate
Judges’ scores: 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)
Tyler & Dianne
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)
Kym & Graziano
Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Assassin’s Tango by John Powell
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 9, 10)
Will & Nancy
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Soda Pop by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)
Helen & Gorka
Dance: Jive
Song: Tightrope by Janelle Monáe
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 9, 10)
Fleur & Vito
Dance: Waltz
Song: I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John
Judges’ scores: 35 (9, 9, 8, 9)
Tony & Katya
Dance: Salsa
Song: I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull
Judges’ scores: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)
As always, the judges’ marks from Saturday night will now be added to the latest votes from the public poll.
The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the combined rankings will find themselves having to dance again in Sunday night’s results show.
Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM with the results, plus a performance from Luke Evans.