Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of week seven's performances

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the ten couples performing live for the seventh time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: Cha Cha Cha

Song: I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by Four Tops

Judges’ scores: 38 (8, 10, 10, 10)

Ellie & Johannes

Dance: Rumba

Song: Alone by Heart

Judges’ scores: 22 (3, 7, 5, 7)

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars

Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Ellie & Nikita

Dance: Charleston

Song: Too Darn Hot by Kiss Me Kate

Judges’ scores: 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)

Tyler & Dianne

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal

Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Kym & Graziano

Dance: Argentine Tango

Song: Assassin’s Tango by John Powell

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 9, 10)

Will & Nancy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Soda Pop by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé

Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Jive

Song: Tightrope by Janelle Monáe

Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 9, 10)

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Waltz

Song: I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John

Judges’ scores: 35 (9, 9, 8, 9)

Tony & Katya

Dance: Salsa

Song: I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull

Judges’ scores: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)

As always, the judges’ marks from Saturday night will now be added to the latest votes from the public poll.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the combined rankings will find themselves having to dance again in Sunday night’s results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM with the results, plus a performance from Luke Evans.