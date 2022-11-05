tellymix
Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Watch all of week seven's performances

Watch Strictly Come Dancing 2022 performances online (5 November)

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing - Week 7. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy
Here are all of the dances from this week’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 live show for you to watch.

This Saturday night saw the ten couples performing live for the seventh time this series.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke respectively.

Hamza & Jowita

Dance: Cha Cha Cha
Song: I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) by Four Tops
Judges’ scores: 38 (8, 10, 10, 10)

 

Ellie & Johannes

Dance: Rumba
Song: Alone by Heart
Judges’ scores: 22 (3, 7, 5, 7)

 

Molly & Carlos

Dance: Foxtrot
Song: You Make Me Happy by My Sun and Stars
Judges’ scores: 35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

 

Ellie & Nikita

Dance: Charleston
Song: Too Darn Hot by Kiss Me Kate
Judges’ scores: 33 (7, 9, 8, 9)

 

Tyler & Dianne

Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: I’ve Been Loving You Too Long by Seal
Judges’ scores: 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

 

Kym & Graziano

Dance: Argentine Tango
Song: Assassin’s Tango by John Powell
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 9, 10)

 

Will & Nancy

Dance: Quickstep
Song: Soda Pop by Robbie Williams featuring Michael Bublé
Judges’ scores: 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

 

Helen & Gorka

Dance: Jive
Song: Tightrope by Janelle Monáe
Judges’ scores: 37 (9, 9, 9, 10)

 

Fleur & Vito

Dance: Waltz
Song: I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues by Elton John
Judges’ scores: 35 (9, 9, 8, 9)

 

Tony & Katya

Dance: Salsa
Song: I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho) by Pitbull
Judges’ scores: 21 (4, 6, 5, 6)

 

As always, the judges’ marks from Saturday night will now be added to the latest votes from the public poll.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the combined rankings will find themselves having to dance again in Sunday night’s results show.

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One from 7:15PM with the results, plus a performance from Luke Evans.

