James Bye speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

James Bye has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing this year.

It was the soap star and his pro partner Amy Dowden who left Strictly this weekend in the Halloween special.

The pair faced Fleur East and pro partner Vito Coppola in the dance off.

Strictly Come Dancing’s James Bye, Amy Dowden, Fleur East & Vito Coppola in results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking after his exit, James said: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal.

“I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now.

“It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!”

Amy encouraged: “You came on here to show your boys they can throw themselves into any challenge in life, and you are the best role model they could ever have as their daddy!

“I am so proud of you!”

Following their exit, ten celebs remain in the competition.

Names left on the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing line up include TV actor Will Mellor, singer, TV & radio host Fleur East, former England footballer Tony Adams, singer Molly Rainford, TV and radio host Tyler West and actress & TV host Kym Marsh.

Completing contestants are comic and actress Ellie Taylor, media personality Richie Anderson, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin, Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds OBE and TV presenter Helen Skelton.

Strictly 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.