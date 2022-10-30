The line up of celebrity contestants are on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2022 has apparently been leaked.

There’s been all sorts of speculation in the lead up to the new series and the rumour mill has gone into overdrive this past week.

The first stars began arriving last week and so far we’ve a number of seemingly confirmed I’m A Celeb contestants.

Now the full Im A Celebrity cast for this year has reportedly been revealed with a number of stars ready to enter the jungle as the show returns to Australia after two years in Wales.

Who’s on I’m A Celebrity 2022? Line up ‘leaked!’

Mike Tindall – Former rugby player and royal family member.

Boy George – Iconic musician and singer.

Olivia Attwood – Love Island star.

Sue Cleaver – Coronation Street actress.

Owen Warner – Hollyoaks actor.

Chris Moyles – Radio broadcaster .

Jill Scott – England Woman’s Team Footballer.

Charlene White – Loose Women panellist.

Babatunde Aléshé – Comedian and Celebrity Gogglebox star.

Scarlette Douglas – A Place In The Sun presenter.

Even though stars have been arriving in Australia, ITV has yet to confirm any names on the lineup but watch this space for an official announcement.

It’s understood that potentially more celebs will join the camp a few days after next Sunday’s premiere, as has been the case in previous years.

While the line up includes most of the rumours, there are some names left out with comedian Seann Walsh having also been linked to the show.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here launches on Sunday, 6 November on ITV with hosts Ant and Dec.

They’ll front the action every night for three weeks throughout the month.

As always, fans will watch the stars face testing trials to win food ahead of one celeb is named 2022’s King or Queen of the Jungle