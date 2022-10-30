The fifth celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing 2022 in tonight’s results.

This weekend Strictly Come Dancing’s celebrity dancers and their professional partners once again each took to the dancefloor, this time for the Halloween special.

They were out again to impress the viewers at home – as well as the line up of judges Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood in the studio.

Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas & Anton Du Beke in Halloween week. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

As ever the two celebrity couples with the fewest combined judges’ marks and viewer votes faced the dance-off.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results

It was James Bye and Fleur East who were in the bottom two this week and it was James Bye who left Strictly Come Dancing

In the dance-off, both couples performed their routines again. James and his dance partner Amy Dowden performed their Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker. Then Fleur and her dance partner Vito Coppola performed their Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges delivered their verdicts and it was a unanimous decision.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “Well, it’s my responsibility to save the better dancer and the better dancer tonight for me was Fleur and Vito.”

Motsi Mabuse said: “For me, there were different levels of dancing on the dance floor, and I have decided to save Fleur and Vito.”

Anton Du Beke: “I thought both couples danced better on Saturday night. They didn’t reproduce their best performance, but it doesn’t have to be the best performance, it has to be better and I thought their performance was just good enough. Fleur and Vito.”

Although her deciding vote was not needed, head judge Shirley said: “I would have saved Fleur and Vito”

Strictly Come Dancing’s Tess Daly, James Bye & Amy Dowden in results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking after his exit, James said: “I’ve said this from the very beginning, all I can do is go out there and do my very best. I am dancing against Fleur East, I went and did my best but she is phenomenal.

“I’ve had the best time on this show and I have a friend for life [in Amy], all I can do is thank the family, and I have a new family now. It’s a competition but you don’t feel like that backstage, you honestly feel like everyone has each other’s backs and everyone is just willing everyone to do their best!

James and Amy will appear live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on the sofa with Rylan Janette Manrara for their first interview live on Monday 31 October from 6:30PM on BBC Two.

The remaining ten couples will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 5 November at 7PM, with the results show on Sunday 6 November at 7:15PM on BBC One.