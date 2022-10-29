Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Who will be voted off this week?

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 Halloween special this weekend – and one more celebrity will be heading home.

The eleven remaining celebrities will be taking to the dancefloor again tonight in a bid to impress judges and viewers.

Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas will each give their marks which will be combined with votes from the public to determine the bottom two.

And ahead of the results in Sunday’s show, it’s Kym Marsh who finds herself at risk of being eliminated according to the latest odds from BetVictor.

Ellie Taylor and James Bye also find themselves at risk wile it’s Hamza Yassin who continues as the current favourite to win.

BetVictor’s spokesperson gives us the oddsmakers views: “Kym Marsh is our favourite to exit this week at 11/8, last week her score of just 27 wasn’t great and some judges were critical of her lack of confidence, the same kind of effort this week will once again see her at risk.

“James Bye who scored a point lower last week than Kim is 3/1 to go.”

“Ellie Taylor is also 3/1 to make a spooky exit this week but her and her partner Johannes at least do have couples’ choice to help them put in a good effort.”

“At the top the story remains fairly similar with Hamza odds on at 5/6 for the Glitterball, with some lucky punters who backed him early in the series sat on prices as big as 25/1.”

Other celebs still dancing this year are Will Mellor, Tyler West, Helen Skelton, Molly Rainford, Ellie Simmonds, Fleur East and Tony Adams.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 continues Saturday night at 6:50PM on BBC One.

The results will air on Sunday at 7:20PM. As well as the dance-off, Sunday’s show will see a special group routine from the professionals and a music performance of Rina Sawayama.