Who will be on the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line up? Here we round up the potential cast as they head to Australia.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will return to ITV next month (November).

Ant and Dec will once again host the new series which is back in Australia after two years in Wales for the pandemic.

Although the line up has yet to be officially announced, a number of rumoured famous faces have arrived in Australia, seemingly preparing to head into the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 celebrities

So far six celebrities look confirmed for the jungle after being spotted arriving in Australia:

Chris Moyles – Radio and TV presenter

Olivia Attwood – Love Island star

Sue Cleaver – Coronation Street actress

Owen Warner – Hollyoaks actor

Jill Scott – England Woman’s Team Footballer

Charlene White – Loose Women panellist

Meanwhile other famous faces rumoured for the line up are stand up comedian Seann Walsh, football star Adebayo Akinfenwa and musician Boy George.

Also tipped for the camp this year are rugby star Mike Tindall, A Place In The Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas and comic Babatunde Aléshé

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will start on Sunday, 6 November at 9PM on ITV.

Ant & Dec will be back to host the action each night across the autumn.

The cast will leave their plush pads and luxuries and instead head to the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them.

As ever, viewers will watch the celebs are faced with gruelling trials to win food ahead of one of them being named 2022’s King or Queen of the Jungle