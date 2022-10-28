The Voice UK 2022 final first look as contestants sing for victory

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: David Adeogun, Anthonia Edwards, Mark Howard and Naomi Johnson. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK 2022 concludes its latest series this weekend on ITV.

The search for the next singing sensation will come to an end on Saturday night as one act secures a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am have once again assumed their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television.

In the final the four finalists will perform both a solo song and a duet with their coaches before the winner is crowned.

See a first look at the performances below…

Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Anne-Marie: Mark Johnson performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard and Anne-Marie perform. ©ITV Plc

Team Olly: David Adeogun

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Olly: David Adeogun performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Olly: David Adeogun and Olly Murs perform. ©ITV Plc

Team Will: Naomi Johnson

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Will: Naomi Johnson performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Will: wil.i.am and Naomi Johnson perform. ©ITV Plc

Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards performs. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep9 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Final: Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards and Sir Tom Jones perform. ©ITV Plc

The Voice UK airs on Saturday, 29 October at 8PM on ITV and ITV Hub.