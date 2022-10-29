Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is back live tonight and here’s all you need to know!

The spookiest event in the Strictly Come Dancing calendar returns this evening as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host this year’s Halloween Special.

The remaining couples will perform fierce and fun routines for the judges who will decide which celeb cast the best spell of the evening.

So far the leaderboard has been hauntingly different every week, and no-one is safe in the competition. Who will make the top spot tonight?

Current Strictly Come Dancing line up

Eleven celebrities currently remain in the competition for Halloween week.

They include comic and actress Ellie Taylor, Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin, Paralympian and sports presenter Ellie Simmonds, actress & TV host Kym Marsh, singer, TV & radio presenter Fleur East and TV star Will Mellor.

Joining them are singer & actress Molly Rainford, EastEnders actor James Bye, radio DJ Tyler West, TV & radio presenter Helen Skelton and sports star Tony Adams MBE.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022: Dances and songs – Week 6 (Halloween)

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Ellie and Johannes: Couple’s Choice to I Put A Spell On You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy

Fleur and Vito: Salsa to Break My Soul by Beyoncé

Helen and Gorka: Foxtrot to Lil’ Red Riding Hood by Sam The Sham & The Pharaohs

Kym and Graziano: Rumba to Frozen by Madonna

Molly and Carlos: Argentine Tango to Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) by Kate Bush

Hamza and Jowita: Tango to Wicked Game by Chris Isaak

James and Amy: Charleston to Bumble Bee by LaVern Baker

Tony and Katya: Quickstep to The Devil Went Down To Georgia by The Charlie Daniels Band

Tyler and Dianne: Cha Cha Cha to Day-O (The Banana Boat Song) by Tanz Orchester Klaus Hallen

Will and Nancy: Cha Cha Cha to Mama Told Me Not To Come by Tom Jones and Stereophonics

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 29 October at 6:50PM

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday at the later time of 7:20PM with the latest results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 as the fifth couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

There’ll also be a performance from the pros that tells the cautionary tale of Icarus, and there’s a music performance by the outstanding Rina Sawayama.

As always, episodes will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.