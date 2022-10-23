Adam Garcia reveals all about his time on The Masked Dancer as Onomatopoeia

Adam Garcia has spilled all about his time on The Masked Dancer UK.

Saturday The Masked Dancer grand finale saw runner-up Onomatopoeia unmasked by the panel after just missing out on the title to Scissors.

Onomatopoeia performed for Peter Crouch, Davina McCall, guest Dawn French, Oti Mabuse and John Bishop, who stood in for Jonathan Ross, as well as the studio audience.

At the end of the episode, Onomatopoeia was unmasked as star of stage screen Adam Garcia. He told host Joel Dommett: “I always step away from dancing and then something brings me back – and I realise, that’s right, I LOVE dancing… it brings joy.”

The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Adam Garcia. ©Bandicoot TV

Asked why he took on the challenge, Adam shared: “I really enjoyed the first season so when the opportunity arose I really wanted to do it. I love to dance and I knew I would be challenged to learn and perform styles I have always wanted to try.”

He went on to say of his costume: “My mask was BIG and so it took some getting used to and tweaking to get it right, but I loved my outfit and character. Ono is a superhero language. Ono is a language superhero.

Adam – who feared Davina and Oti would be quick to rumble him having previously worked with them – confessed to being nervous as he took to the stage each week.

He explained: “I always have nerves – mask or no mask – but that’s about executing the performance correctly.

“The mask does afford some relief of feeling exposed however as a professional dancer, the experience of with/without the mask is similar. I think the mask would give me more confidence singing.

“I couldn’t see that well and finding centre on a round stage was tricky but it was great dancing with a different attitude.”

He continued of keeping the show a secret: “It’s not really hard but it does get tricky. It’s coming up with plausible alibis as to why you’re so busy and doing what?”

And Ada concluded of finishing as runner up: “Well getting to the final was a delight. I didn’t want to leave in the first week, partly because of ego but also I just want to dance more.”

The Masked Dancer airs on ITV.

You can watch The Masked Dancer online and catch up via ITV Hub.