The Masked Dancer: SR2: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Onamatepia. ©Bandicoot TV

Here’s a full recap of the latest instalment of The Masked Dancer 2022 UK with all the performances and latest reveal.

Season two of The Masked Dancer concluded on ITV this weekend.

Throughout eight episodes a new cast of twelve celebs have been performing all while concealing their identities under elaborate masks and costumes.

The panel – football star Peter Crouch, Strictly professional Oti Mabuse, media personality Jonathan Ross and presenter Davina McCall – try to discover who is behind the mask after each performance.

This weekend was the grand final as the top three acts danced for victory before all were ultimately unmasked.

Recap the performances, reveals and results below…

Scissors

Opening the final was Scissors who performed to Respect by Aretha Franklin.

Scissors then reprised their hip-hop routine to Wannabe by the Spice Girls from episode six.

Onomatopoeia

Next to dance was Onomatopoeia who performed to Came Here For Love by Sigala.

Onomatopoeia then repeated their tap dance routine to Butter by BTS from episode 7.

Pearly King

Last to take to the stage in the first round of performances in the final was Pearly King who performed to abcdefu by Gayle.

Pearly King then reprised their Samba routine to Hard To Handle by The Black Crowes from episode five.

Pearly King is revealed in third place!

After all had performed for the first time the studio audience voted for their favourite. With the fewest votes, Pearly King was eliminated and took off their mask to reveal Strictly Come Dancing legend Bruno Tonioli.

Onomatopoeia and Scissor dance-off

Before the winner was crowned, Onomatopoeia and Scissor took part in the ‘ultimate dance jam’ as they danced head to head for the victory.

Onomatopoeia is revealed in second place!

The studio audience then voted for a final time and Onomatopoeia finished as runner up, taking off their mask to reveal actor, dancer and singer Adam Garcia.

Scissors is revealed in first place!

Topping the audience vote, Scissors was crowned The Masked Dancer 2022 champion before taking off their mask to reveal actress Heather Morris.

The latest series of The Masked Dancer airs on ITV.