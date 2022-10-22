Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard! Week 5's scores and results

Here’s all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2022 results from the Week 5 scoreboard.

Tonight saw the celebrity couples performing live for the fifth time this series with a BBC centenary themed special.

So far three celebrities have been eliminated leaving twelve famous faces and their pros competing to lift the glitterball trophy.

Following all the performances from the other celebs, on top of the leaderboard were both Helen Skelton and Hamza Yassin with 35 points but at the bottom was Tony Adams scoring 19 points.

As always, the combined judges’ scores from tonight’s dances will be used to help determine the bottom two dancers along with the results of the public vote.

Following last week’s latest elimination, where it was Matt Goss who left Strictly Come Dancing, no one wants to be in the bottom two in tomorrow’s results.

In Sunday’s results show (24 October), the two celebrity couples in the bottom two will have to dance again for the judges who will determine who stays and who goes.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will each vote on who to keep in with head judge Shirley having the deciding vote in case of a tie.

Sunday night will also see a special music performance from Becky Hill as well as a new group performance from the professional dancers.

For now, recap the Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard from tonight below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 scoreboard and scores – Week 5

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Hamza Yassin Quickstep 8 9 9 9 35 Helen Skelton Charleston 8 9 9 9 35 Will Mellor Viennese Waltz 8 8 8 8 32 Fleur East Jive 7 8 9 8 32 Tyler West Tango 8 8 8 8 32 Molly Rainford Couples Choice 6 8 8 8 30 Ellie S immonds Paso Doble 6 8 8 8 30 Ellie T aylor Tango 7 7 7 8 29 Jayde Adams Charleston 6 7 7 8 28 Kym Marsh Quickstep 7 7 6 7 27 James Bye Foxtrot 6 7 6 7 26 Tony Adams Cha Cha 3 6 4 6 19

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.