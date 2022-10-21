The Voice UK 2022 first look at the semi-final performances

Here’s a first look at the penultimate episode of The Voice UK 2022 as the finalists are chosen.
This weekend sees the semi-finals as the top twelve acts become just four.
Each contestant will have one last chance to impress as they sing for a place in the final. Coaches Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Anne-Marie and will.i.am can pick only one act from their teams of three to progress in the competition.
The Voice UK airs at 8PM on Saturday, 22 October on ITV and ITV Hub.
Get a first look at the performances below…
Team Olly: Shaka
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Olly: Shaka performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Olly: David Adeogun
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Olly: David Adeogun performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Olly: Marc Halls
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Olly: Marc Halls performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Anne-Marie: Triniboi Joocie
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Anne-Marie: Triniboi Joocie performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Anne-Marie: Mark Howard performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Anne-Marie: Kai Benjamin
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Anne-Marie: Kai Benjamin performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Will: Rain Castillo
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Will: Rain Castillo performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Will: Noeva
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Will: Noeva performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Will: Naomi Johnson
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Will: Naomi Johnson performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Tom: Rachel Modest
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Tom: Rachel Modest performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Tom: Jake of Diamonds
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Tom: Jake of Diamonds performs. ©ITV Plc
Team Tom: Anthonia
The Voice UK: SR6: Ep8 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: The Semi Final: Team Tom: Anthonia Edwards performs. ©ITV Plc
