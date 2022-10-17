Matt Goss speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Matt Goss has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest season.

It was the Bros frontman and pro partner Nadiya Bychkova who left Strictly this weekend, the third couple to be sent home.

Speaking after his departure, Matt said of his time on the show: “It’s an extraordinary experience, I have been in America for 25 years. Thank you judges for your candour, you’ve helped me in many ways, my posture – Anton, I am more aware of it.

Tess Daly; Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova in Strictly Come Dancing’s results show. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“This lovely lady beside me, a world champion with all the patience. I am very honoured to have danced with you, and everyone who is still in, I love you guys, go smash it guys.”

Nadiya added: “First I’m so grateful that I got to teach and dance with a music icon. But, more important than this, I got the privilege to get to know Matt, for who you really are.

“Not many people know you and you’re a beautiful soul, very kind human and a real gentleman.”

Matt is the third celeb to leave this year’s competition following Loose Women’s Kaye Adams and radio presenter Richie Anderson.

Following their exits, twelve celebs remain in the competition.

The series continues next weekend with a special BBC centenary themed edition.

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes via BBC iPlayer.