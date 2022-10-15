Here’s a spoiler-filled recap of tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022 latest live show.

So far two couples have left the competition – and tonight (15 October) the remaining dancing duos performed a new selection of dazzling ballroom and Latin routines.

The pairs once again tried to impress ballroom bigwigs Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood, who were watching their every move before passing their verdicts.

Fleur East & Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Tyler West & Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Topping this week’s leaderboard was Hamza Yassin who scored the highest marks of the series so far with a near perfect 39 points for his Salsa with pro partner Jowita Przystal.

Also getting high marks this week was Fleur East who bounced back from the bottom two in style with 38 points for her Argentine Tango with Vito Coppola.

And just one point below them were last week’s scoreboard leaders Tyler West and Dianne Buswell who performed the first couples’ choice routine of the series.

Molly Rainford’s Cha Cha Cha scored 35 points while James Bye scored his best marks yet with a Quickstep winning 32 points from the judges.

Kym Marsh was next, scoring 32 marks for a Samba, one point more than Jayde Adams received for an emotional American Smooth routine, dedicated to her late sister.

James Bye & Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Mollie Rainford & Carlos Gu on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Ellie Simmonds and Ellie Taylor both scored 30 marks for their Salsa and Viennese Waltz respectively and Helen Skelton was given 29 marks for her Paso Doble.

At the bottom end of the table, Tony Adams’ American Smooth with pro partner Katya Jones received 26 marks for the judges while an under the weather Will Mellor braved illness to complete his Rumba, scoring 23 points.

Placing last with the judges this weekend was Matt Goss who got 20 points for his Jive with Nadiya Bychkova.

> Strictly Come Dancing 2022 leaderboard: Week 4 scores and results

Matt Goss & Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Will Mellor & Nancy Xu on Strictly Come Dancing – Week 4. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

As always, the judges’ scores are only half the story.

The judges’ marks will now be combined with the results from the latest public vote tonight.

The two celebrity couples in the bottom two of the overall rankings will find themselves having to dance again in tomorrow night’s (Sunday) results show.

Who was your favourite on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 tonight? Tweet us @tellymix!

Remember, Strictly is back Sunday night on BBC One with the results from 7:15PM.

There will also be a new group routine from the professionals and a music performance from George Ezra.