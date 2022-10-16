Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins recruits face interrogation in final episode

Just seven celebs have made it to the final stage of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2022.

Tonight the latest series of the Channel 4 show comes to an end as the remaining recruits enter the last phase of the selection course – Interrogation.

Those who have made it this far are Maisie Smith, Ferne McCann, Calum Best, Ashley Cain, AJ Pritchard, Shannon Courtenay and Jade Jones.

To make it to the end and pass the course, the DS are looking for people who have the mental dexterity to survive under extreme physical and psychological pressure.

Maisie says: “Interrogation was so tough! I thought I was listening to, I don’t know, songs or something, but I was like, ‘Oh, my God. It’s so loud.’ It was the highest frequencies in the world screaming into your ears for hour upon hour.

“I had to sit in a certain position and if I’d slouch, they’d kick me in the back. The only rest I’d get was if I needed the toilet. So every three hours I’d be like, ‘I need the toilet,’ just so I could stand up.”

She adds: “I’m constantly trying to be that strong woman that I’ve always wanted to be.

“The reason I work so hard and push myself is because I’m not confident and I have to constantly try and prove myself. But looking back, I can’t relive the pain and the exhaustion that I felt. I only remember just feeling so empowered and strong.

“It was brutal and it was pain I’d never felt and exhaustion, dehydration, all of that. But it was also the moment I felt the best in myself. It just completely changed my outlook on everything.”

Ferne shares: “Interrogation was really very, very difficult. In your mind, you’re constantly having conversations with yourself. I can’t believe how long we were in there for. You’re in a tug of war with your mind about how long you can you go on for. I literally just took myself back to giving birth, which sounds ridiculous.

“I literally drew on that experience because you don’t know how much more you’ve got, but you need to get the job done. So you just need to get to the end. And when giving birth, you’ve got to give birth to your baby, so there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

And Ashley reveals: “Nothing I come across in life is going be harder than what I’ve already faced. I come here to prove to my daughter that I’m not afraid to try something if I think I’ll fail.

“It was important for me to overcome everything and overcome all my fears and overcome everything like that. So obviously, every day you’re nervous, you’re anxious. You’re stressed because you don’t get a rest but it was a great experience and you know what? I didn’t want anybody to have sympathy for me because of what happened, because that’s our life.

“No matter what happens to you in life, no one gives a f**k. No one gives a f**k about your excuses. No one gives a f**k about your problems. And that’s what it was good for because I went in there and I didn’t get any special treatment, I didn’t get any sympathy. I had to deal with my problems and I had to push through the pain and do what I had to do. And I think it was good for me. It was a very humbling experience. It was a very tough and challenging experience.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs Sunday night on Channel 4 and all 4.