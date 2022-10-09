AJ Odudu 'in advanced talks to host Big Brother reboot on ITV2'

AJ Odudu is reportedly in “advanced talks” to host Big Brother’s reboot on ITV2.

AJ previously co-hosted spin-off show Big Brother’s Bit on the Side in 2013 but didn’t return for any further series.

A decade on and it’s claimed AJ is in talks to front the show’s upcoming revival next year.

The Daily Star on Sunday report that AJ has been in “advanced talks” with producers about fronting the new series.

AJ Odudu currently hosts Married At First Sight’s spin-off on E4.

“The meetings have gone really well and it’s looking promising,” a source said. “ITV are considering a few different stars, but at the moment AJ is considered the frontrunner.”

Earlier this year ITV confirmed it will bring back the hit reality TV series in 2023.

No host has been announced yet and alongside AJ there have been a number of rumours, including Love Island’s Maura Higgins, former Big Brother housemate Alison Hammond and The Masked Singer’s Mo Gilligan.

Emma Willis, who last hosted the show when it was on Channel 5, has ruled herself out of returning.

“I think with every new era of, I think there should be a new host,” she told the Radio Times.

Big Brother will reportedly launch in March 2023 on ITV2 and ITV’s upcoming new streaming platform ITVX.

The channel tease of the reboot: “A new cast of carefully selected housemates, from all walks of life, will take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

“The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.”

Watch this space for more on the new Big Brother series!