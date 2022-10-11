Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 4 songs and dances REVEALED

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 fourth round of live shows this weekend – here are all the dances and songs.
Last weekend was Movie week and the second results show of the series saw Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice leave the competition after the dance off with Fleur East.
This weekend will see a third celebrity leaving the dance floor – but before the next dance off, the remaining celebrity and professionals have one more chance to impress the panel and viewers at home.
It’s a brand new dance for all the celebrities and you can see what they’re performing and the songs below!
Here’s this week’s Strictly Come Dancing’s song and dance list…
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 4
Ellie and Nikita
Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice
Ellie and Johannes
Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu
Fleur and Vito
Argentine Tango to Paint it Black by Ciara
Helen and Gorka
Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela
Jayde and Karen
American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler
Kym and Graziano
Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings
Molly and Carlos
Cha Cha Cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri
Hamza and Jowita
Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez
James and Amy
Quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders
Matt and Nadiya
Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney
Tony and Katya
American Smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker
Tyler and Dianne
Couples’ Choice to Garage Megamix
Will and Nancy
Rumba to The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns to TV tonight on Saturday, 15 October at 6:30PM on BBC One.
And the results show is on Sunday at 7:20PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.
Plus, George Ezra will perform in the Strictly Ballroom.