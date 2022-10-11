Strictly Come Dancing 2022 week 4 songs and dances REVEALED

Strictly stars (L-R) Fleur East, Will Mellor and Helen Skelton

It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2022 fourth round of live shows this weekend – here are all the dances and songs.

Last weekend was Movie week and the second results show of the series saw Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice leave the competition after the dance off with Fleur East.

This weekend will see a third celebrity leaving the dance floor – but before the next dance off, the remaining celebrity and professionals have one more chance to impress the panel and viewers at home.

It’s a brand new dance for all the celebrities and you can see what they’re performing and the songs below!

Here’s this week’s Strictly Come Dancing’s song and dance list…

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 songs and dances – Week 4

Ellie and Nikita

Salsa to I Love Your Smile by Shanice

Ellie and Johannes

Viennese Waltz to Boom Bang A Bang by Lulu

Fleur and Vito

Argentine Tango to Paint it Black by Ciara

Helen and Gorka

Paso Doble to Tamacun by Rodrigo y Gabriela

Jayde and Karen

American Smooth to Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler

Kym and Graziano

Samba to Volare by Gipsy Kings

Molly and Carlos

Cha Cha Cha to Do What I Do by Lady Bri

Hamza and Jowita

Salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez

James and Amy

Quickstep to Don’t Get Me Wrong by The Pretenders

Matt and Nadiya

Jive to All Shook Up by Paul McCartney

Tony and Katya

American Smooth to With A Little Help From My Friends by Joe Cocker

Tyler and Dianne

Couples’ Choice to Garage Megamix

Will and Nancy

Rumba to The Joker and The Queen by Ed Sheeran featuring Taylor Swift

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns to TV tonight on Saturday, 15 October at 6:30PM on BBC One.

And the results show is on Sunday at 7:20PM on BBC One as another celebrity is sent home.

Plus, George Ezra will perform in the Strictly Ballroom.