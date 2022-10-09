Richie Anderson speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Richie Anderson has spoken out after his exit from Strictly Come Dancing’s latest series.

It was Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice who left Strictly this weekend, the second couple to be sent home.

Speaking after his exit, Richie said: “Do you know what as a strictly fan I always thought it was a magical thing to be a part of , and being here it really is and it’s not just the people that you see on camera, the judges, and you and Claud and the amazing people that I’ve got to meet on this show.

Richie Anderson & Giovanni Pernice, Fleur East & Vito Coppola in the bottom two. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

“The people behind the scenes in hair, make up, costume, Tasha our runner, Stef, Jas, everybody. I also want to thank this guy [Giovanni] as well, he’s been so amazing, and i feel so lucky that I’ve got to dance with you every day.

“Not only are you a fantastic dancer but you are also a fantastic guy on top of that. I want to thank all my family and friends and my other half Dean who is in the audience, I love you so much.”

Giovanni said: “I have to say it’s been an honour to be able to dance with you because I know how much you love Strictly Come Dancing, you really are a superfan. And I’m glad that you got to do this experience and glad that I got to do it with you.

“It’s been a shame its been too short for us but I hope you’ve enjoyed every single second of it, and it stays in your heart forever. Look at us we’ve gone out dressed as Timon and Pumbaa. So lovely jubbly, well done Richie.”

Following their exit, thirteen celebs remain in the competition.

Those remaining on 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include Paralympic champion & broadcaster Ellie Simmonds, singer Molly Rainford, EastEnders star James Bye, TV and radio host Tyler West and TV star Will Mellor.

Also on the line up are stand up comedian and actress Ellie Taylor, TV & radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, comic Jayde Adams and media personality Kym Marsh.

Completing the 2022 contestants are Bros star Matt Goss, footballer turned manager Tony Adams, singer & host Fleur East and Wildlife cameraman & TV personality Hamza Yassin.

Strictly 2022 airs on BBC One.

You can catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.