Here’s a first look at the latest episode of The Voice UK as this year’s blind auditions conclude.

Saturday evening sees the last set of auditions for the latest season.

Sir Tom Jones, Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie return to the spinning red chairs, each after ten acts for their teams.

As ever, budding performers belt their hearts out in a bid to get the coaches turning as they compete for a record deal.

However going into the final week, places on the teams are limited – Anne-Marie has already completed her team while just one spot remains on each of the other teams.

Get a first look at the last contestants below…

Rodwell

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Rodwell performs. ©ITV Plc

Hatice Tuzun

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Hatice Tuzun performs. ©ITV Plc

Jamie Andrew

The Voice UK: SR6: Ep7 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jamie Andrew performs. ©ITV Plc

Following the end of the Blind Auditions, the episode will continue with The Callbacks.

The 10 acts on each team must go through to the brand new round in which the superstar coaches are joined by guest mentors David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur.

The coaches will decide which acts on their teams will head through to the semi-finals.

The Voice UK airs Saturday night at 8PM on ITV.