Love Island's Ekin-Su confirmed for Dancing On Ice 2023 line up

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been confirmed for Dancing On Ice’s latest season.

Fresh from her victory this summer, the Love Island winner will be hitting the rink next year.

In an exclusive message on Good Morning Britain, Ekin-Su said: “I’ve got some amazing news to tell you, I’m going to be doing this year’s Dancing on Ice!”

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Davide

She added: “I’m so excited, I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned and see you on the ice!”

Ekin-Su is the third officially confirmed name on 2023’s Dancing On Ice line up.

Yesterday saw football legend John Fashanu announced as taking part in the show.

Speaking about signing up for the series, John said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge!”

On Monday, DJ and actress Patsy Palmer was announced as the first celebrity contestant.

Dancing On Ice will start on TV in the New Year.

Usually hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the programme usually airs on Sunday nights from January.

Each week the cast of eleven all star contestants will hit the rink live alongside their pro skaters to try and win over the ice panel and viewers at home.

Dancing On Ice airs on ITV.